Human bones found in Easton brook were from missing man, DA says

The bones were discovered May 1 in a brook near Matthew Yeomans' home, officials said

By Asher Klein

Police investigating a residential area in Easton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

The human bones, including a skull, found in a brook in Easton, Massachusetts, this month have been identified as belonging to a man last seen in September 2021, authorities said Tuesday.

Teeth helped identify the bones as belonging to Matthew Yeomans, an Easton man whose grandfather reported him missing Sept. 21, 2021, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

The bones were discovered May 1 in a brook near Yeomans' Easton home, officials said. Investigators have yet to identify the cause or manner of Yeomans death.

Investigators said they found additional bones Thursday after starting a search when residents reported the discovery a day before.
However, prosecutors said there was not believed to be a threat to the public amid the ongoing investigation.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

