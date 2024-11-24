Human remains found among debris after fire in Maine

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire after human remains were found in Amity, Maine on Saturday afternoon.

The Office of the Maine Fire Marshal responded to a report for a fire on 44 Emily Drive at around 2:30 p.m.

As they arrived, authorities say they found the structure heavily damaged by fire.

Investigators responded to the area and located human remains amongst the debris.

The remains have been transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner to be identified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.