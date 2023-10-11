Pittsfield

Human remains found at Pittsfield park, police investigating

A city employee who was cutting brush made the discovery

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating after human remains were found at a park in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

Pittsfield police said they received a call around 10:44 a.m. Tuesday for a report that human remains had been found in an area inside of Wahconah Park. A city employee who was cutting brush in the park made the discovery.

The area where the remains were found is not part of the Wahconah Park baseball field, police said.

The remains were in an advanced state of decomposition when they were found, and police said no positive identification has been made. The chief medical examiner's office has accepted the case and responded to the scene and collected the remains.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said they don't believe there is any threat to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsfield police at 413-448-9705. Anonymous tips can be called in to 413-448-9706 or texted to TIP411 with PITTIP in the body of the message.

