Human remains found in Derry, NH confirmed as those of missing woman

Human skeletal remains found near a golf course in Derry, New Hampshire, have been confirmed to be those of missing woman Amanda Grazewski, officials said Tuesday.

Amanda Grazewski was last seen in Derry on March 17, 2020. Police said she was staying with a friend on Birch Street and reportedly left early in the morning without her purse, cell phone or other belongings.

The search near Hoodkroft Country Club began with a tip from Derry police on Wednesday, the officials said. The search closed the golf course for the day and came three days after Derry police issued a press release about the ongoing search for Grazewski.

“Our thoughts are with Amanda Grazewski’s family during this incredibly difficult time. We extend our deepest sympathy to them,” said Attorney General John M. Formella in a media release.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. The case remains under investigation by the Derry Police Department, and anyone with information is urged to call them at 603-432-6111.