Human Remains Found, Possibly More Than a Century Old

Human bones that may be more than 100 years old were found at a house in Winchester, Massachusetts

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner state government office in Boston at 720 Albany St. is pictured on March 25, 2020.
David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Human remains have been found at a house in Winchester, Massachusetts, prosecutors said Monday.

The office of Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said the remains were found Thursday at a residence. The bones were discovered by contractors doing demolition work at the home.

Ryan's office said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed that the bones are human.

Preliminary information suggests there may be multiple skeletal remains on the property, and they appear to have been there for an extended period of time, possibly more than 100 years, Ryan's office said.

There is no suspicion of foul play, the office said.

