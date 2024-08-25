Humid, warm Sunday with isolated showers expected

Sunday kicks off with dry weather and any early morning fog quickly burning off. As the day heats up, expect some clouds to develop with a small chance of isolated showers, especially in the higher terrain.

Most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the lower to mid-80s, and it will be a touch hazier than Saturday from smoke in atmosphere. Health-wise, air quality will ok.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A noticeable uptick in humidity today, and it will stay muggy through midweek. Lows Sunday into Monday will be in the mid 60s. With Monday's highs in the upper 80s.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Looking ahead, Monday and Wednesday bring a chance for showers and storms, with a drier Tuesday in between. Monday's storm chances favor the afternoon between 2 and 7 p.m., with hazards including damaging wind, hail and heavy rain.

Isolated strong storms possible as the storms will have more warmth and humidity to work with. Temperatures will stay comfortably seasonable until an end of the week cool down.