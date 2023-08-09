Hundreds come out in support of striking actors and writers in Boston

A big crowd gathered on the Boston Common Wednesday afternoon in support of striking actors.

TV and movie productions have been on hold for weeks due to the two union strikes. SAG-AFTRA members have been on strike for almost a month at this point, while thousands of screenwriters have been on the picket lines since early May. It is the first time in 60 years that actors and writers are simultaneously striking.

The actors have been demanding better pay as well as contracts that include provisions and restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence. Also at issue is the pay structure for streaming services, which currently offers far lower wages than traditional platforms.

There are about 4,000 SAG-AFTRA union members in New England.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This is a developing story.