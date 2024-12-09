Hundreds gather in Boston to celebrate Syria's liberation

Hundreds of people celebrated the liberation of Syria in Boston's Copley Square Sunday afternoon.

The steps were packed with people singing, dancing and waving the Syrian flag to celebrate their nation's freedom, a revolutionary moment.

People in the crowd were happy after learning of the end of the Assad family's regime of more than a half a century. Many local Syrians say they have not been able to go back in over a decade due to years of atrocities under the dictator, but they say their newfound freedom gives them hope for Syria's future.

“I wish my dad was alive to see that regime fall. Because he died hoping that would happen,” said Sam Khativ, a Swampscott resident.

“A lot of people now feel really joyful and happy that this dictatorship is over. Now we are free and we can say whatever we want,” Boston resident Adam Alnjjar said.

President Joe Biden spoke about the fall of the government of President Bashar Al-Assad in Syria.

"I think you know one of the more salient or profound crimes was stopping any political life. Any ability to assemble, express yourself, write articles, run for election in any meaningful way and I really hope this is all behind us,” community activist Taha Bali said.

Local Syrians say they will now focus on healing and forging their country's future. They say they will continue to need American support through that process.