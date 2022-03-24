Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Hundreds Lose Power in Boston's South End

The cause of the outage was not immediately known

By Marc Fortier

A power outage was reported in Boston's South End on Thursday morning, with hundreds of customers without electricity.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported nearly 500 customers without power at one point.

The outage was originally reported shortly after 1 a.m. in the area of Union Park and Tremont Street. All but a handful of customers had power back by 7:30 a.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The cause of the outage was not immediately known.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONelectricitySouth Endpower outage
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us