Hundreds Lose Power in Boston's South End

A power outage was reported in Boston's South End on Thursday morning, with hundreds of customers without electricity.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported nearly 500 customers without power at one point.

The outage was originally reported shortly after 1 a.m. in the area of Union Park and Tremont Street. All but a handful of customers had power back by 7:30 a.m.

The cause of the outage was not immediately known.