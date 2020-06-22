Hundreds March to Mass. State House in Honor of Rayshard Brooks

Hundreds of people gathered Monday afternoon outside the Massachusetts State House after a march in honor of Rayshard Brooks, who was fatally shot in the back by a police officer in Atlanta.

Demonstrators started their march at the Reggie Lewis Center at Roxbury Community College. Organizers say they plan on continuing to take action until they see change.

Brooks was fatally shot in the back on June 12 by police officer Garrett Rolfe, who has been fired and charged with murder.

"I don't need to know them personally," said Amanda Shea, who carried a picture of Brooks at the rally. "That's my brother. All Black people, we're brothers and sisters, so we have to stand up for one another, regardless if we know them personally or not, because they represent life, and that could easily be me on this board."

The son of Eric Garner was also in the crowd Monday. Garner died back in July 2014 after several undercover police officers tried to arrest him.

Garner repeatedly said "I can't breathe" after he was put into a chokehold.

The group that organized the rally is presenting a list of demands for change to Gov. Charlie Baker.