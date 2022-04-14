Hundreds of Animals Recently Brought to Nevins Farm in Need of Forever Homes

Hundreds of animals at a farm in Methuen, Massachusetts, are in need of adoption.

The MSPCA says that in just the last four weeks, more than 200 animals have been brought to Nevins Farm.

Many of the animals are on the 55-acre property as a result of a series of law enforcement investigations into allegations of neglect, as well as voluntary surrenders from overwhelmed farm owners.

"Some of the animals are in very good condition and really ready to move on to their new adoptive homes, while a number of the other animals have come to us with more in-depth medical needs, ranging from intestinal parasites to eye issues," said Heather Robinson of the MSPCA.

Visit MSPCA.org to learn more.