Hundreds of Delays, Cancellations at New England Airports as Nor'easter Howls Through

Air travel was impacted at each of New England's major airports

By Matt Fortin

The blast of winter weather hitting New England on Tuesday was not only turning driving into a headache, but flying as well.

At Logan International Airport in Boston, there were 229 canceled flights on Tuesday as of around 10:40 a.m., along with 47 delays, FlightAware reported.

In Rhode Island, where there were four delays and a single cancellation at T.F. Green Airport on Tuesday, as of 10:40 a.m.

At Vermont's Burlington International Airport, FlightAware reported five cancellations for the day at 10:30 a.m. and a singular delay.

Meanwhile, At Portland, Maine's International Jetport, there were 35 cancellations and one delay reported as of around 10:30 a.m.

Thirty-one flights were cancelled Tuesday at Manchester Boston-Regional Airport as of 10:45 a.m.

Finally, in Connecticut, Bradley International in Windsor Locks saw 13 delays and 53 cancellations as of 10:45 a.m.

