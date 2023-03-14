Hundreds of Delays, Cancellations at New England Airports as Nor'easter Howls Through

The blast of winter weather hitting New England on Tuesday was not only turning driving into a headache, but flying as well.

At Logan International Airport in Boston, there were 229 canceled flights on Tuesday as of around 10:40 a.m., along with 47 delays, FlightAware reported.

In Rhode Island, where there were four delays and a single cancellation at T.F. Green Airport on Tuesday, as of 10:40 a.m.

At Vermont's Burlington International Airport, FlightAware reported five cancellations for the day at 10:30 a.m. and a singular delay.

Meanwhile, At Portland, Maine's International Jetport, there were 35 cancellations and one delay reported as of around 10:30 a.m.

Thirty-one flights were cancelled Tuesday at Manchester Boston-Regional Airport as of 10:45 a.m.

Finally, in Connecticut, Bradley International in Windsor Locks saw 13 delays and 53 cancellations as of 10:45 a.m.