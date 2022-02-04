Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
air travel

Hundreds of Flights Canceled at Logan Friday Due to Storm

With the bad weather rolling in, a high number of flight cancellations are likely and are expected to continue to rise Friday morning

By Kirsten Glavin

NBC10 Boston

Lines of people formed at Boston's Logan Airport early Friday morning as travelers tried to beat the freeze and hundreds of flights were canceled.

At least 430 inbound and outbound flights were cancelled as of Friday morning, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking tech company. That's nearly triple the amount of flight cancellations that were being reported Thursday. Only seven delays were being reported.

The winter weather is impacting air travel Friday. With the storm dropping freezing rain and snow from Texas through the Ohio Valley and into the Midwest, thousands of flights have been grounded across the country. The major storm impact forced many travelers to make last-minute adjustments.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

More on flight cancellations

severe weather 19 hours ago

More Than 4,000 Flights Canceled as Winter Storm Slams Large Part of U.S.

travel Feb 2

Massive Winter Storm Grounds Thousands of Flights Across the U.S.

Families who tried to get ahead of the storm at Logan Airport Thursday night spoke to NBC10 Boston about their struggles.

"We were supposed to fly out tomorrow morning but we figured with the freeze that’s coming, it made more sense to fly out tonight," Rayna Fontana said. "Although then our flight got canceled tonight, too. But we got on a later one so we’re going to make it there.”

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

With the bad weather rolling in, a high number of flight cancellations are likely and are expected to continue to rise Friday morning.

Many other passengers at Logan Airport were trying to beat the weather Thursday night.

"We were supposed to fly out tomorrow morning at 9 a.m., and we changed our flight to tonight because of the weather for tomorrow morning," said Kelly Nelsbach, who was flying to Orlando.

"We were nervous," said Rayna Fontana, who was flying to Washington, DC. "We were supposed to fly out tomorrow morning, but we figured with the freeze that's coming, it made more sense to fly out tonight. Although then our flight got canceled tonight, too, but we got on a later one, so we're going to make it there."

Non-emergency state employees in Massachusetts are being asked to stay home, with a freeze expected during the morning commute.

This article tagged under:

air travelBOSTONtravelstormairport
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us