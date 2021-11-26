Hundreds of Mail Stolen From Cohasset Residents Found Strewn Across Town

Hundreds of letters, postcards and packages that were stolen from mailboxes of residents in Cohasset, Massachusetts were found strewn across yards and roadways in town, according to police.

Police say one or more people stole items from mailboxes and front porches on Jerusalem Road between Hull Street and Forest Avenue, and on Forest Avenue and its side streets Thanksgiving evening into Friday.

Police say they've recovered mail belonging to more than 40 people, and are now working with the United States Postal Inspection Service to identify the suspects and return mail and packages to the intended recipients.

Police are asking anyone who finds stray mail or packages to take them to the Cohasset Police station.