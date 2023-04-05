Hundreds of Mass. Students Walk Out in Gun Violence Protest

Students walked out of class at some Massachusetts high schools Wednesday as part of a national protest demanding lawmakers take action to prevent school shootings.

Scores of students took to the soccer field at Melrose High School at noon, and dozens more formed a circle at Framingham High School, where they chanted, "End gun violence!"

The protest was organized nationwide by advocacy group Students Demand Action in the wake of the school shooting that left six people, including three 9-year-old children, dead at a private school in Nashville last month. Students Demand Action said more than 200 schools had protests scheduled for Wednesday.

Framingham High School has dealt with its own issues related to gun threats — a false active shooter alert set off an emergency response in February.

"No one should go through an experience like that," student Sara Wolff said Wednesday, during the protest.

