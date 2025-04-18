Drivers, check your tires! Hundreds of nails, sharp ends pointed up, were discovered positioned on streets and driveways overnight in Falmouth, Massachusetts, according to police.

A patrolling officer first noticed nails on John Park Road around 2 a.m. More officers were called in to check the area and found more nails on Clark Street, Old Barnstable Road, and Prince Henry Drive. Some were left under car tires in driveways.

All in, police recovered 478 nails. Photos show them placed in various sections of roadway and against car tires.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage from the neighborhoods is asked to contact police. The investigation is ongoing.