Hundreds of Pro-Palestinian supporters gather on rainy day in Providence

Hundreds of people turned out Saturday at a pro-Palestinian event in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, despite the wet and dreary weather.

The group spoke outside the State House and then marched through the city's streets, calling for the U.S. to stop providing aid to Israel, NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports.

"We're here to say we support Palestine," Emcee of the event, Maya with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, said. "We support the end of this genocide and we support a state that allows freedom for all people against apartheid."

Protestors said they believe Israel's violence is unjustified, according to WJAR. Some held signs that said "Gaza's blood is on your hands."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"There's no military solution that can do anything but continue a cycle of violence," said Joel Reinstein with the Rhode Island chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace. "It's absolutely imperative that everyone in the United States raise their voices to demand a ceasefire."

Organizers said they support the Palestinian struggle for freedom.

"We support the right of colonized people to resist against their oppressors," Maya said. "We understand that when people are under attack, they are going to respond with violence."

She added that protestors want Rhode Island lawmakers to know they do not stand with Israel.

"The politicians may say that we support Israel no matter what but we don't support the aims of Israel."

Saturday's protest comes two weeks after the Palestinian militant group's surprise, deadly attack on Israel sparked a war in the region.