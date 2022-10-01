Hundreds of Workers Strike Outside of Sysco Boston Headquarters After Contract Negotiations Fail

Over a hundred employees are rallying outside of Sysco Boston headquarters in Plympton, Massachusetts. Their reason for gathering? They're striking.

Workers arrived at midnight holding signs, jeering at management and fill-in staff, and blocking trucks from leaving the facility.

Union workers at Sysco Boston began the strike at midnight after workers say negotiations failed with their employers over a new contract, which workers say gutted their health care benefits, took away their pensions, and didn't raise their wages to a level they felt suitable.

"They’re taking away everything we worked our entire lives for," said Dennis LaPierre, a shuttle driver for Sysco Boston. "I’ve got 14 years in this company, I’ve got a family to support, mortgage to pay and they’re basically just taking the food out of my pocket," LaPierre said while getting emotional.

Sysco Boston claims they're the largest food service distributor in New England. Workers at the strike pointed to Sysco's annual profits to explain that the benefits they want are not outrageous compared to how much money the company makes in a year.

“This company advertises every year on social media that they profit $14 billion, $15 billion in net profits every year," said Trevor Ashley, Chief Steward of the Sysco Boston workers union. "And this comes from their corporate offices in Houston that say they profit this much money. How many billions is enough? How many billions becomes enough before you treat your employees properly like human beings. That’s all we’re asking. It doesn’t get any more simple than that," Ashley said to NBC 10 Boston, with surrounding workers clapping and cheering after he finished speaking.

Workers say they'll be at the Sysco Boston headquarters 24/7 until they can come to an agreement on their new contract.

NBC 10 Boston has reached out to Sysco Boston for comment, and is waiting to hear back.