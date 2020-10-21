Hundreds Protest Providence Moped Crash with Cop Cruiser

At least 19 people were arrested during protests in Providence Tuesday night over a crash between a cop car and a moped over the weekend that has put a man in critical condition.

An officer and K-9 were hurt as police responded to hundreds of people who took to the streets to demand an independent investigation. Their injuries were minor.

The Providence Police Department has come under fire from Black Lives Matter Rhode Island after a cruiser allegedly struck 24-year-old Jhamal Gonsalves Sunday night, according to witness reports.

The Gonsalves family told NBC affiliate WJAR that Gonsalves was unconscious when he arrived at an area hospital and has been put on a breathing tube.

A video of the incident shared by a witness allegedly shows a police cruiser visibly behind the moped Gonsalves' was riding, according to WJAR. When the camera pans away, a loud crash can be heard seconds later.

The video shows Gonsalves being thrown from the bike and police rushing in, according to WJAR.

The crash happened as police were responding to an estimated 300 ATVs, dirt bikes, mopeds and other vehicles that are deemed illegal to ride on city streets.

Since the incident, Black Lives Matter Rhode Island has accused the police department of intentionally running down Gonsalves.