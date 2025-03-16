Boston protest calls for end of war in Gaza, release of activist Mahmoud Khalil

Hundreds calling for the end of the war in Gaza rallied in the streets of Boston Sunday, one of many demonstrations across the country protesting not only the violence but also recent action by the Trump administration toward a man who was arrested by immigration officials after speaking out about the issue.

Chanting “free Palestine,” and other mottos calling for the end of the war, the crowd gathered in Copley Square then marched to the Mass. Ave Bridge, where they blocked traffic for around 10 minutes before moving off the streets. Massachusetts State Police said they monitored the event and no arrests were made.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Nearly 100 protesters were arrested Thursday following a sit-in at Trump Tower in Manhattan to demand the release of Palestinian activist, Mahmoud Khalil.

Nationwide demonstrations were scheduled this weekend to protest the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist who was arrested by immigration authorities after helping lead protests last spring at Columbia University.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Khalil, who graduated from the university in December, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents last weekend. The Department of Homeland Security alleges that Khalil “led activities aligned to Hamas, a designated terrorist organization." In defending the arrest, the Trump administration has pointed to a foreign-policy clause that allows the federal government to deport foreign nationals whom it deems national security threats.

Khalil, who is a lawful permeant resident, is challenging his deportation order. A federal judge has put a temporary block on his expulsion from the country.

Attendees said the Trump administration's actions are an effort to silence their movement.

“When the Trump administration detained multiple people from the Palestine movement we could have seen our communities react in fear, we could have seen hundreds of Bostonians staying home today. And that’s not what we’re seeing because we know people will stand up against this bullying,” one attendee told NBC10 Boston.

Tensions over the situation in the Middle East and the Trump administration's policies concerning the war remain high. Last week, the Department of Education issued a warning to 60 colleges and universities that they were under investigation for allegations of antisemitism. The Department of Justice also announced the creation of a federal task force to investigate the issue, and said Boston would be one of the cities targeted in the work.