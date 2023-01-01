Hundreds Take Part in Annual L Street Brownies New Year's Day Plunge

Hundreds of swimmers are taking a dip in the Boston Harbor for the annual L Street Brownies New Year's Day Plunge.

The L street Brownies are the oldest “polar bear” club in America. the plunge has been a Southie tradition since 1904. It all started at the L Street Bathhouse, where South Boston’s immigrants who lived without plumbing went to bath.

Each year, the group dedicates the swim to past and recently deceased Brownies.

It's one of Boston's oldest traditions taking place with unusually warm temperatures in the fifties. It started at 9 but people have already been jumping in this morning.

But swimmers that spoke to NBC Boston said it’s still very cold.

People jumping in wearing everything from traditional bathing suits to tutus and viking helmets.