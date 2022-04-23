Hundreds Volunteer for Charles River Earth Day Cleanup

Five hundred volunteers gathered at the Esplanade in Boston on Saturday to remove trash along the Charles River.

The 23rd annual annual Earth Day Charles River Cleanup is part of the national effort to clean waterways.

"This is an area of the park where it collects," said executive director of the Esplanade Association Michael Nichols. "It comes down the river from the sewer system in Boston and it gathers in this one spot so early in the season."

Volunteers could be seen along the riverfront picking up trash and other buildup along the river.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We try to make it cleaner and better for those to enjoy the park all summer long," said Nichols.