Volunteers mobilize to offer mental health support for victims of Helene

As the death toll from Hurricane Helene continues to rise, the urgent need to support survivors has prompted a nationwide call for help. Volunteers from across the country are mobilizing to assist.

Officials have reported more than 100 deaths and say hundreds more remain unaccounted for after the devastating storm.

Many New Englanders, including members of the Red Cross and the Salvation Army, are heading to affected areas. These volunteers are not only bringing essential supplies but also offering emotional support to those in need.

One of those volunteers is Kelly Isenor from the Massachusetts Red Cross. She is in Tampa.

“It’s really heartbreaking,” Isenor, the director of communications for the Red Cross of Massachusetts, said. “It’s impossible not to feel the impact when you’re in areas that will take years to recover.”

Isenor emphasized that the visible devastation is just the tip of the iceberg. The internal suffering and struggles of survivors are profound.

“I spoke to a gentleman who had spent years in his community,” Isenor recounted. “Where there used to be houses, there’s now just debris.”

The Red Cross’s disaster mental health teams, made up of psychologists and therapists, are on the ground to provide comfort alongside supplies.

Those recovering can call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990.

“Just talking to people and letting them know what emotional support resources are available is crucial,” Isenor added.

Enmanuel Villegas, a Salvation Army captain, flew from Boston to Georgia on Monday. He will lead a team focused on emotional care and physical needs.

“They’re having conversations, helping people navigate their experiences, and listening to their stories,” Villegas explained.

More than 65 members of Massachusetts Task Force 1 got the call to help in North Carolina, conducting search and rescues in the state hit with the highest rainfall total -- 29 inches.

Villegas hopes his personal story will help him connect with survivors. “For me, it’s an ultimate call. I was a victim of flooding, and the Salvation Army came to our doors with food and commodities.”

The Red Cross says emotional support partners will listen to those who need to talk about their experiences and help create conditions for communities to rebuild after devastating events.

Villegas says that is his team's goal too.

“If some tears come out, we embrace them, show them love, and let them know they’re not alone,” Villegas said.

Emotional Support

If you have loved ones needing emotional support because of the storm, the Red Cross offers a free, 24/7 disaster distress helpline.

You can find more information about how to talk with those dealing with disaster through the Red Cross here.

Donation Support

If you would like to help victims, you can find information on how to donate through the Red Cross here or the Salvation Army here.