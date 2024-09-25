Travelers rush home before Hurricane Helene hits Florida

Boston's Logan airport was full of people Wednesday either trying to escape Hurricane Helene or get back down south before the storm makes landfall on Thursday.

One Florida couple in Terminal A told NBC10 Boston they had to cut their vacation on Cape Cod short by several days to get back to their house, which is facing wind and flooding dangers.

“This hurricane will be one of the biggest we’ve ever dealt with,” Suzi Imerman said.

The couple spent hundreds of dollars on new plane tickets to try and get back to Tampa International Airport before it suspends operations at 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Several members of Massachusetts Task Force 1, a FEMA urban search-and-rescue task force based out of Beverly, were already in Florida and getting into position to help with any disaster response.

“Right now, there’s a good level of concern based on the forecasts and what’s been out there, so they’re just trying to prep and support the State of Florida as best they can right now,” said Janice Corkhum, with Massachusetts Task Force 1.

Logan airport advised passengers on social media Wednesday to check with their airlines before coming to the airport.