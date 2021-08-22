Henri Closes in as New England Braces for Impact

Tropical Storm Henri kept on course early Sunday to crash into a long stretch of northeastern coastline, as millions on New York’s Long Island and in southern New England braced for flooding, toppled trees and extended power outages.

With the center of the storm projected to pass just off the eastern tip of Long Island by midday, hurricane warnings extended from coastal Connecticut and Rhode Island to near the old whaling port of New Bedford, Massachusetts, and across the luxurious oceanfront estates of New York’s Hamptons to the summer getaway of Fire Island.

The first thunderstorms bringing what could be up to half a foot of rain arrived late Saturday, and flash flooding began in some areas overnight.

Tropical storm-intensity winds were expected to begin striking the coast around 8 a.m.

Around 6 a.m. Sunday, the Massachusetts Steamship Authority said all ferry service to the Cape and Islands had been canceled through noon after the U.S. Coast Guard has shut down the ports to all traffic. Hy-Line cruises and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority also canceled all ferry service on Sunday.

Good morning #Henri watchers. The US Coast Guard has shut down the ports to all traffic. We were hopeful we would get some early AM trips in but it won’t be possible, so all trips will be canceled through noon, then we will reassess. Keep checking https://t.co/xX9m7H1qc8 for more — Steamship Authority (@SteamshipMA) August 22, 2021

Boston's Museum of Science also announced Sunday that it would be closed due to Henri.

People in the projected path spent Saturday scrambling to stock up on groceries and gasoline. Those close to the coast boarded up windows and, in some cases, evacuated.

Gov. Ned Lamont warned Connecticut residents they should prepare to “shelter in place” from Sunday afternoon through at least Monday morning as the state braces for a direct hit from the storm. Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee issued a similar warning.

Communities across New England prepare for heavy rainfall and winds ahead of Hurricane Henri.

Eversource saidbetween 50% and 69% of its customers in Connecticut could lose power, and restoration efforts could last between eight and 21 days.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Saturday that even though Massachusetts should "avoid the direct hit" from Henri that was projected earlier in the week, residents still need to be prepared for strong winds, flooding and extended power outages.

He stood by his prediction from Friday that between 100,000 to 300,000 customers could lose power as a result of the storm.

Gov. Charlie Baker warned of power outages on Saturday and urged Massachusetts residents to take precautions.

Boston Logan International Airport and other airports in the region remained open as the storm approached, though hundreds of Sunday’s flights were canceled. Service on some branches of the MBTA was suspended through Sunday, as was Amtrak service between New York and Boston.

Green Line Reminder: Shuttle buses replace D Branch service between Kenmore and Riverside, today from start to end of service, due to Tropical Storm Henri. pic.twitter.com/iZx0AXPvIe — MBTA (@MBTA) August 22, 2021

Mattapan Trolley Reminder: Shuttle buses replace Mattapan Trolley service, today from start to end of service, due to Tropical Storm Henri. pic.twitter.com/yxPyepjcjT — MBTA (@MBTA) August 22, 2021

The White House said President Joe Biden discussed preparations with northeastern governors. Biden later began approving emergency declarations with Rhode Island.

With maximum sustained winds at 75 mph, just above hurricane strength, Henri was moving north at 18 mph as of Sunday morning. It was about 80 miles south-southeast of Montauk Point on the tip of Long Island.

Some gas stations from Cape Cod to Long Island sold out of fuel.

Regardless of its exact landfall, broad impacts were expected across a large swath of the Northeast, extending inland to Hartford, Connecticut, and Albany, New York, and eastward to Cape Cod, which is teeming with tens of thousands of summer tourists.

Storm surge between 3 and 5 feet was possible in much of Long Island Sound all the way to Chatham, Massachusetts, and slightly less on Long Island’s Atlantic coast, the hurricane center said. Flash flooding was possible in inland areas already saturated by recent rain.