Hurricane Milton live tracker: Timeline, latest updates as storm nears landfall

High pressure will provide us with beautiful fall conditions in New England on Tuesday as high temperatures climb into the 60s along with plenty of sunshine.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

A chilly night is expected overnight, with temperatures ranging from the 40s south to the 30s central and northern areas where we could see some frost.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The rest of the work week will feature close to seasonable daytime temps in the 50s and 60s, with cool nights mostly in the 40s and some 30s showing up inland.

A warming trend is expected by the weekend on Saturday with temps close to 70, but cooling off to seasonable temps by the second half of the weekend. The next chance for widespread showers arrives Monday.

When will Hurricane Milton make landfall?

The major weather story across the nation the next couple days is Hurricane Milton, which is currently a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds packing 150 mph near its center, along with 185 mph gusts!

The storm is currently north of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico and forecasted to cross the Gulf of Mexico later Tuesday and Tuesday night, impacting the west coast of Florida during the day Wednesday, and making landfall Wednesday night as a Major Hurricane.

Hurricane Milton impacts

Devastating storm surges are expected along the storm’s path, with storm surges likely reaching the 10-15 foot range from just north of Tampa Bay to Cape Coral, 8-12 feet to the north and south of those points!

Not only are we expecting damaging winds in and around where the storm makes landfall, but flooding rains are also expected, with rainfall amounts ranging from 5-12 inches, with higher totals reaching up to 18 inches!

With any landfalling hurricane, a few tornadoes will likely spin up later Tuesday night through much of the duration of the storm through Thursday across much of the state.

With little over 24 hours left until the storm makes landfall, a slight deviation from the current forecast track is still possible, resulting in some last-minute changes north or south. Either way, this is an extremely dangerous situation for all of those in Milton’s path, and if you know family or friends living in the area expected to be impacted by this storm, please urge them to evacuate if they haven’t already, especially in those areas where it is mandatory!

Your First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor and keep you posted on any new information that comes our way!

Tracking Hurricane Milton: Live updates