Hurricane Milton live updates: What time is it going to make landfall?

We’re keeping a close eye on Hurricane Milton. Those who live and/or have property in Florida should brace themselves for devastating impacts very soon.

The storm remains a dangerous hurricane as it churns toward Florida’s West Coast in the Gulf of Mexico. Milton is on track to bring life-threatening storm surge and winds to portions of Florida late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Tracking Hurricane Milton

The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere between Tampa and Fort Myers as a major hurricane, then move inland. Portions of Florida’s West Coast will experience devastating hurricane-force winds during landfall.

Hurricane Milton tornado threat

The storm is forecast to remain a hurricane as it tracks inland across the Florida Peninsula through the day Thursday, bringing dangerous wind gusts and the threat for isolated tornadoes inland and toward Florida’s Atlantic Coast. In fact, areas such as Orlando, Cape Canaveral and Daytona Beach need to be on watch for hurricane-like conditions through Thursday.

With this being such a wide storm, its impacts will be far-reaching. Areas in South Florida, such as Fort Lauderdale and Miami, need to be the lookout for isolated tornadoes as well.

Hurricane Milton storm surge, flooding potential

Storm surge could reach as high as 10 feet or greater on Florida’s West Coast through Wednesday night into Thursday. Heavy rain will also create life-threatening flash flooding in several communities as the storms pushes across the state. Several areas could see up to 8 inches of rain, but a few communities could see even higher amounts -- up to 12 inches of rain.

Again, we cannot stress enough how dangerous Milton will be as it makes landfall in Florida late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning in Florida.

In the meantime, our weather here in Greater Boston is fairly quiet on this Wednesday. We’ll see partly sunny skies Wednesday. A weak disturbance in our atmosphere could produce a sprinkle or two, but that’s about it. Most areas will be dry with highs in the mid 60s. Lows Wednesday night will drop into the mid 40s.

Thursday is shaping up to be the coolest day of the work week. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Lows will drop into the mid 40s. Again, a sprinkle is possible, but most areas will see partly cloudy skies and no rain.

Our highs will rebound into the 60s on Friday and to near 70 by Saturday. Then, cooler weather moves back in early next week with a few showers in the forecast by Monday.