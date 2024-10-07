Hurricane Milton takes aim at Florida, rapidly intensifying in Gulf of Mexico

For the first time on record, the Atlantic has 3 hurricanes simultaneously after September, Kirk, Leslie and Milton. Hurricane Milton, which strengthened Monday to a Category 3 hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico, is expected to make landfall in west-central Florida as a major hurricane.

Milton is forecast to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane as it churns over the warm gulf waters. Damaging wind gusts, devastating storm surge, and flooding rainfall is expected across much of the sunshine state, depending on location, though catastrophic impacts will be felt closest to where the eye makes landfall. The cone of probability extends from the Suwannee area south to around Naples.

The most severe impacts from storm surge and tornadoes generally occur along and just to the east of the storm's track. This is because the storm's winds, which drive the surge and can spawn tornadoes, are strongest on the right side of the storm (in the Northern Hemisphere). Additionally, the storm surge tends to push onshore on the right side of the storm, leading to greater flooding and damage in these areas.

Residents are urged to prepare for the worst by securing property, evacuating if necessary, and having a disaster supply kit ready. It's important to stay informed about the latest forecasts and follow the advice of local officials. Hurricane Milton poses a serious threat to Florida, and taking precautions now can help minimize the damage and ensure safety.