Husband and wife arrested in Maine after police chase

A husband and wife who had managed to evade law enforcement multiple times in recent weeks were arrested in Maine on Tuesday after a police pursuit.

Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Maine State Police trooper saw a black Chevrolet Impala on Townhouse Road in West Gardiner. The car was driven by 34-year-old Pearle Thomas, of Augusta, state police said, and her husband, 33-year-old Zebbie Thomas, was a passenger in the vehicle.

Zebbie Thomas had multiple active arrest warrants issued by other law enforcement agencies for felony robbery, aggravated assault and violating the conditions of his release. State police said both Pearle and Zebbie Thomas had evaded authorities multiple times in recent weeks during efforts to apprehend them.

On Tuesday, the state trooper who encountered them attempted to make a traffic stop, but the car refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued. The trooper then intentionally struck the car with their cruiser and was able to successfully bring an end to the pursuit.

Both Pearle and Zebbie Thomas were taken into custody without further interested and were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. State police said they were expected to be taken to Kennebec County Jail upon their release and are facing charges including eluding, driving to endanger and failure to stop.

No further details were released.