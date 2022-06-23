Husband Charged With Stabbing Wife to Death in Lawrence

A man charged in the stabbing death of his wife in Lawrence, Massachusetts, earlier this week was scheduled to appear in court Thursday on a murder charge.

Junior Solis Garcia, 29, was set to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court in connection with the stabbing death of his wife on Monday, the Essex District Attorney's Office said.

Police responded to a 911 for medical assistance at a residence on Diamond Street shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, the district attorney's office said.

When they arrived, they found Mariel Ramos De Los Santos, 30, dead of multiple stab wounds. She leaves behind four children.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information about the case has been released.