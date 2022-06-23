Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
lawrence

Husband Charged With Stabbing Wife to Death in Lawrence

Mariel Ramos De Los Santos, a 30-year-old mother of four, was found dead of multiple stab wounds Monday

By Marc Fortier and Jake Levin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man charged in the stabbing death of his wife in Lawrence, Massachusetts, earlier this week was scheduled to appear in court Thursday on a murder charge.

Junior Solis Garcia, 29, was set to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court in connection with the stabbing death of his wife on Monday, the Essex District Attorney's Office said.

Police responded to a 911 for medical assistance at a residence on Diamond Street shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, the district attorney's office said.

When they arrived, they found Mariel Ramos De Los Santos, 30, dead of multiple stab wounds. She leaves behind four children.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information about the case has been released.

More Massachusetts stories

Raynham 2 hours ago

Bear Stranded on I-495 Median Briefly Shuts Highway in Mass.

Taunton 3 hours ago

Man Killed in Electrical Accident in Taunton

This article tagged under:

lawrenceMassachusettsLawrence General HospitalEssex County District Attorney's OfficeLawrence Police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us