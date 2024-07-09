Husband of woman killed in March 2023 hit-and-run desperate for justice

The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run in Lynn, Massachusetts, appeared in court for a hearing on Tuesday.

Luis Valles is accused of hitting and killing 55-year-old Emira Barucija in March 2023.

Her husband told NBC10 Boston he was frustrated the case still had not gone to trial nearly a year and a half after his wife was fatally struck while walking to a bus stop to go to work.

“Too long,” Redzo Barucija said.

Since the crash, Redzo has been desperately awaiting justice.

Valles, who pleaded not guilty in this case, had been out on personal recognizance since his arraignment last summer.

“Defendant lawyer just say, ‘oh, you know, we need more kind of evidence, we need more evidence, you know?’” Redzo said.

NBC Boston tried speaking with Valles’ attorney after the hearing on Tuesday, but could not reach him.

We also tried talking to Valles at his home in Lynn, but we were told he was not there.

He faces multiple charges, including manslaughter and motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation.

Prosecutors said he slammed into Barucija on Western Avenue and was tracked down from surveillance video, with the vehicle connected to the crash later found in Boston.

When asked for comment on the situation, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office sent NBC Boston a statement saying in part that the office “is actively prosecuting this case and is committed to achieving justice.” The statement also asked all victims' families for their patience.

Valles’ next court date was set for Sept. 16.