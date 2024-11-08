Man charged in ‘random' stabbing of teen on Cape Cod held without bail

A man accused of stabbing a teenage girl at a Cape Cod store on Thursday was held without bail following his arraignment on Friday, where a doctor recommended he be evaluated at Bridgewater State Hospital.

Hyannis resident Nikolas Rescigno, 31, is accused of attacking the teen on Thursday at the Dollar Tree in Hyannis.

The victim was brought to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police the girl was standing next to her mother when Rescigno approached her from behind, stabbing her in the lower backside without warning.

"Rescigno is unknown to the victim and this attack appears to be random and unprovoked," police said in a statement.

Police arrested Rescigno on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as an outstanding warrant related to "another incident involving a knife at the Cape Cod Mall in May of 2023." He allegedly failed to appear in court in that case.

In court, a doctor said that Rescigno refused to speak with her for a proper competency evaluation. She noted he has a history of mental health concerns and recommended he be evaluated further at Bridgewater State Police.

Rescigno was held without bail without prejudice while he undergos a mental health evaluation. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was represented by a court-appointed attorney.