Cape Cod

Dramatic rescue after fishing boat capsizes off Hyannisport coast

It’s unclear at this point how their boat capsized.

By Alysha Palumbo

Stringer/Philip Tran

Crews worked overnight to rescue men trapped on the water after their boat capsized off the coast of Hyannisport, Massachusetts.

A fishing boat overturned, sending the three men who were onboard into the frigid water.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Another boat found the three men clinging to the top of the capsized boat late Monday night. Only one had a life jacket on.

The Coast Guard was called in, while police, fire and EMS stationed at Squaw Island Road. A Hyannis Fire Rescue boat met the other boat and brought the three rescued fishermen to shore at the Cape Cod Hospital boat ramp.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

They were cold and wet, but able to walk off the boat on their own.

It’s unclear at this point how their boat capsized.

Additional information from investigators was not immediately available.

More Cape Cod news

Massachusetts 17 hours ago

Popular Cape Cod seafood restaurant a ‘total loss’ after devastating weekend fire

Cape Cod May 2

Push to reopen popular Cape Cod beach is an uphill battle

This article tagged under:

Cape Cod
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us