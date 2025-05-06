Dramatic rescue after fishing boat capsizes off Hyannisport coast

Crews worked overnight to rescue men trapped on the water after their boat capsized off the coast of Hyannisport, Massachusetts.

A fishing boat overturned, sending the three men who were onboard into the frigid water.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Another boat found the three men clinging to the top of the capsized boat late Monday night. Only one had a life jacket on.

The Coast Guard was called in, while police, fire and EMS stationed at Squaw Island Road. A Hyannis Fire Rescue boat met the other boat and brought the three rescued fishermen to shore at the Cape Cod Hospital boat ramp.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

They were cold and wet, but able to walk off the boat on their own.

It’s unclear at this point how their boat capsized.

Additional information from investigators was not immediately available.