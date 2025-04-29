Investigation ongoing after child is killed by school bus in Hyde Park

A community in Hyde Park is in mourning Tuesday after a young boy was killed in a deadly crash while walking home from school on Monday.

Investigators said that a school bus struck the child on Washington Avenue in Hyde Park at about 2:45 Monday afternoon – as children were being dropped off from school.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Neighbors ran to try to help the young boy, who was found lying on the ground injured. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating exactly how this happened.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The police commissioner said the school bus driver did stop and is cooperating with investigators.

A young boy was hit and killed Monday afternoon as he was returning home from school.

There were several children on the bus at the time of the deadly accident. Some of them were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

One neighbor described coming home to the harrowing scene and trying to help.

“I just came home in front of my driveway there was a young lady screaming, she was next to her younger male relative," Nathaniel Thomas said. "She said the bus had hit him….I got him on his side so that he could breathe better….I spoke to the bus driver, I told him he couldn’t leave, he said he has some other kids on the bus and I told him to give me his ID and that he couldn’t leave.”

The boy who was killed has not yet been identified. Police are asking anyone with any information on this deadly accident to give them a call.