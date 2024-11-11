Boston

Victim and suspect identified after deadly Hyde Park shooting

Investigators do not believe the killing was random and said there is no greater danger to the public

By Asher Klein

Police have named the victim and suspect in a deadly shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

Investigators say neighborhood resident Jose Alberto Feliz, 28, died after he was shot multiple times on Garfield Avenue in a daytime shooting.

Isaiah Trevon Smith, 28, also a Hyde Park resident, was arrested shortly after the season. He was charged with murder and firearms charges and is set to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on Tuesday.

Investigators do not believe the killing was random and said there is no greater danger to the public.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit continues to investigate the case. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

