Hydraulics issue forces JetBlue flight from Boston to Denver to return to Logan

A JetBlue flight from Boston to Denver was forced to return to Boston Logan International Airport on Tuesday after the airline said it experienced a hydraulics issue.
Massport said the flight took off from Boston on Tuesday morning and was headed to Denver before it had to turn back.
JetBlue said in a statement that the flight returned to Boston "after indications of a potential hydraulics issue." They said the flight landed safely at Logan and taxied to the gate witout incident.
Passengers on the flight will continue to Denver on a new aircraft, JetBlue said.
No further details were released.