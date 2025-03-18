Hydraulics issue forces JetBlue flight from Boston to Denver to return to Logan

A JetBlue flight from Boston to Denver was forced to return to Boston Logan International Airport on Tuesday after the airline said it experienced a hydraulics issue.

Massport said the flight took off from Boston on Tuesday morning and was headed to Denver before it had to turn back.

JetBlue said in a statement that the flight returned to Boston "after indications of a potential hydraulics issue." They said the flight landed safely at Logan and taxied to the gate witout incident.

Passengers on the flight will continue to Denver on a new aircraft, JetBlue said.

No further details were released.