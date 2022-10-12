Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
green energy

Hydro-Quebec Subsidiary Buys 13 Dams in New England

Hydro-Quebec has a long relationship with New England, providing hydropower to the region since the 1980s

A close up of a Hydro-Quebec logo on a white van
Graham Hughes/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Hydro-Quebec subsidiary is buying a company that operates 13 hydropower generating stations in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, strengthening its relationship with New England.

The $2 billion purchase of Great River Hydro LLC and the dams that produce 589 megawatts of electricity will provide Hydro-Quebec with the largest hydropower operation in New England, officials said Wednesday.

Hydro-Quebec has a long relationship with New England, providing hydropower to the region since the 1980s.

Sophie Brochu, president and CEO of Hydro-Quebec, said the agreement to acquire Great River and the dams along 310 miles (500 kilometers) of the Connecticut and Deerfield rivers from affiliates of ArcLight Capital Partners will leverage the capabilities of both companies.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"By combining our strengths, we can support the development of new renewable energy projects in a market where such resources are in high demand," Brochu said.

Great River has about 100 workers, all of whom will be retained after the purchase is completed, officials said.

This is the second acquisition in the U.S. by Hydro-Quebec's HQI US Holding LLC. Last year, the subsidiary made a joint purchase with Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. of two hydroelectric generating stations in New York state for about $318 million.

More on green energy

energy costs 22 hours ago

Mass. Approves $470 Mil In Electric Grid Improvements

green energy May 16

Reused Power Plants Could Be Part of the Green Energy Future, MIT Report Finds

This article tagged under:

green energyelectricitydamshydroelectric
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us