Hypothermic hiker rescued from life-threatening conditions in NH's White Mountains

A hypothermic hiker from Texas was rescued from life-threatening conditions in New Hampshire's White Mountains on Friday.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said their conservation officers responded to a call for a hiker suffering from hypothermia on the Gulfside Trail between Mount Washington and Mount Jefferson about a mile north of the Mount Washington Cog Railway train tracks around 5 p.m. Friday. They were assisted by volunteers from three area rescue teams, along with Cog Railway personnel.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A 911 call came in from the hiker's husband reporting that his wife was unable to move or communicate after originally being unable to continue hiking. The hiker was identified as 55-year-old Caroline Wilson, from Austin, Texas.

The Cog Railway helped relay rescuers up the train tracks to where the Westside Trail crosses the tracks, saving rescuers from having to hike over 3 miles up the Jewell Trail in rainy, windy conditions. Rescuers still had to hike over a mile, encountering high winds and cloudy conditions the whole time.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The first team went up the mountain at 7 p.m., followed by a second team an hour later.

Once the first team of rescuers reached Wilson, she was treated in a temporary shelter in an effort to warm her up. Once the second team arrived, she was placed in a litter and carried back to the awaiting Cog Railway train.

Once the train was back at the base, Wilson was taken by ambulance to Littleton Regional Healthcare.



Fish and Game officials said conditions in the higher elevations of the White Mountains were dangerous and "potentially life threatening" on Friday, with winds reaching 120 mph and 20 degree temperatures during the day on the summit of Mount Washington. Multiple calls reporting hypothermic hikers were received by officials during the day throughout the presidential range.

No further details were released.