Standoff With Armed Suspect Shuts Down I-495 in Andover

A standoff with an armed suspect has led to a shutdown of I-495 in Andover, Massachusetts, Massachusetts State Police said.

Aerial footage of the scene shows police vehicles blocking traffic near exit 40.

Massachusetts State Police confirm they have patrol and tactical units at the scene and described the situation as "dynamic."

Drivers were warned to avoid the area and to expect an extended closure.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation advised that southbound traffic will be detoured to Exit 100 while northbound will be detoured at I-93.

***TRAFFIC ADVISORY*** Route 495 NB North of Route 93 and Route 495 SB South of Route 28 - all lanes fully closed in both directions due to police activity - avoid area, roadway will be closed for an extended duration. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 20, 2022

More details were not immediately.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.