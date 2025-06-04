Vehicle seen in stream by I-495 in Littleton area

A vehicle appeared to have crashed into a stream off Interstate 495 in the area of Littleton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon.
The vehicle was submerged in the water next to a culvert under the highway. First responders were seen on the road, and traffic was backed up behind the scene, where a lane was closed.
Tracks could also be seen in the grass in the median between the northbound and southbound lanes — it wasn't immediately clear if they were connected to the incident.
It wasn't clear if anyone was hurt. NBC10 Boston has reached out to state police for information.