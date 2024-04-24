Braintree

Person grazed on I-93 in Braintree in possible road rage shooting, sources say

Police cars were seen in the median of the highway; officials said drivers should expect delays

By Asher Klein

Police cars behind a white work truck and a car in the median of a highway in Braintree, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A person was grazed by a bullet Wednesday in what's being investigated as a possible road rage incident on Interstate 93 in Braintree, Massachusetts, sources tell the NBC10 Investigators.

The person who was grazed, the driver of a white pickup truck, was not seriously hurt, the sources said. There was no description of a suspect vehicle as the police investigation began.

The southbound left lane of I-93 was closed at Exit 6, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, which told drivers to expect delays.

There was no official confirmation of what prompted the police activity. Police cars were seen in the median of the highway, behind a work truck and an SUV.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

More Braintree news

pickleball Mar 14

Pickleball precautions: Braintree trying to reduce sport's noise issues for neighbors

Braintree Mar 1

Fire damages home in Braintree

This article tagged under:

BraintreeI-93
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us