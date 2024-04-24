Person grazed on I-93 in Braintree in possible road rage shooting, sources say

A person was grazed by a bullet Wednesday in what's being investigated as a possible road rage incident on Interstate 93 in Braintree, Massachusetts, sources tell the NBC10 Investigators.

The person who was grazed, the driver of a white pickup truck, was not seriously hurt, the sources said. There was no description of a suspect vehicle as the police investigation began.

The southbound left lane of I-93 was closed at Exit 6, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, which told drivers to expect delays.

There was no official confirmation of what prompted the police activity. Police cars were seen in the median of the highway, behind a work truck and an SUV.

Police Activity in #Braintree on I-93SB at Exit 6. Left lane closed. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) April 24, 2024

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.