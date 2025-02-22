Woman hurt by hit-and-run driver after crash on I-93 in NH, police say

A woman was hurt when another driver hit her and fled the scene following a minor crash on Interstate 93 late Friday, New Hampshire State Police said.

Police are looking for the silver hit-and-run car that left the incident on the highway at exit 13 in Concord. The woman in the other vehicle was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The minor crash, between the silver sedan and the woman's Jeep, was reported about 11:50 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway, police said. The woman pulled her Jeep over and got out, when the silver car drove off, hitting her.

Neither the car nor its driver had been found as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to police, who asked anyone with information to call investigators at 603-223-4381 or emailing Kelsey.P.Scott@dos.nh.gov.