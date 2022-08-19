Local

Windshields Smashed by Shovels, Rebar Thrown From Bridge Onto I-93 in NH

The equipment that was thrown from the Queen City Bridge starting around 10 p.m. included shovels, concrete and four lengths of rebar, police said

By Asher Klein

A car windshield that was smashed by construction equipment thrown from a bridge onto Interstate 93 in Manchester, New Hampshire, on the night of Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Two of the objects, a shovel and piece of rebar, are shown at right.
Three vehicles had their windshields smashed by construction equipment thrown from a bridge onto Interstate 93 in Manchester, New Hampshire, Thursday night, police said.

No one was hurt, state police said, but they could have been — a bar of reinforced steel that flew through one windshield managed to puncture a passenger seat.

The equipment that was thrown from the Queen City Bridge starting around 10 p.m. included shovels, concrete and four lengths of rebar, police said.

The bridge is under construction, but work wasn't being done at the time, according to police. They didn't share whether anyone was arrested for throwing the objects, but asked anyone who traveled on the bridge between 10 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Thursday night and who has information about what happened to call 603-223-3785 or email Kyle.B.Foster@dos.nh.gov.

