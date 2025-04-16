Propane truck pushed off I-93 in NH, causing leak that closes highway

A truck carrying propane gas was pushed off Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, leading to the highway's temporary closure, officials said.

The truck was pushed off the road about 1:37 p.m. by a tractor-trailer being driven by a Connecticut man as traffic slowed for a pair of vehicles in the breakdown lane at Mile 33 headed north, according to state police.

The rear-ended propane truck veered off the highway and onto its side in the median, igniting a small brush fire while the tanker started to leak the gas, police said.

That led to the highway's temporary closure while a hazmat team and other crews ensured the crash was safe and righted the truck. It's not yet known how much of the 128 gallons of propane the truck was carrying leaked out.

No one was hurt, and the crash remained under investigation, police said. They didn't indicate if anyone was set to face charges, but asked anyone who witnessed what happened or has information that can help investigators reach out to Trooper Jacob Plourde at Jacob.J.Plourde@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-4381.