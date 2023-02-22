Significant Delays on I-93 in Canton Due to Truck Crash, Fuel Spill

Two trucks crashed on Interstate 93 northbound in Canton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning, causing significant delays on the highway.
The crash happened near Exit 2, and caused a fuel spill, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said. All northbound lanes were shut down just before 8 a.m. The right lane was reopened as of 8:17 a.m.
Drivers have been asked to find an alternate route.
