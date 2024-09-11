Another vehicle fire shuts half of I-93 in Boston's O'Neill Tunnel

One side of the O'Neill Tunnel, carrying Interstate 93, was briefly shut in Boston on Wednesday, just before the evening rush, because of a vehicle fire.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt. One lane of I-93 north reopened prior to Exit 17, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Footage from the scene showed police and firefighters in the tunnel, apparently focused on a towed generator, and a Department of Transportation spokesman said that video appeared to show that a trailer being towed was what caught fire, citing video they shared from the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear how the item was involved or how it caught fire.

NBC10 Boston First responders in the O'Neill Tunnel in Boston after a fire briefly shut I-93 north on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

Traffic was heavily backed up heading into downtown Boston.

NBC10 Boston Traffic on I-93 north in Boston on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

It's the third car fire in the tunnel in as many weeks. Two separate incidents within three days closed the tunnel in late August. There was no indication of any connection between the incidents.

No injuries were reported.