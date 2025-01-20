NH state police respond to multi-vehicle crashes across the state

Interstate 93 south in New Hampshire was shut down in both Salem and Bow on Monday morning due to two separate multiple-vehicle crashes.

New Hampshire State Police said in a social media post around 8:30 a.m. that I-93 in Salem was closed at mile marker 4.2 due to a multiple vehicle crash. All lanes reopened around 8:42 a.m.

That came after an earlier update about 20 minutes earlier reporting that I-93 south in Bow was closed at mile marker 34.8 due to a separate multiple vehicle crash. All lanes reopened around 8:52 a.m.

State police are also dealing with a multiple vehicle crash on the Spaulding Turnpike southbound, and they said in a social media post around 8:20 a.m. that the two left lanes are closed at mile marker 4.4 in Dover. Delays are expected.

Another multiple vehicle crash was reported around 8:45 a.m. on Route 101 east in Hampton, shutting down eastbound traffic.

This comes after a crash around 6 a.m. on Interstate 95 in North Hampton in the area of mile marker 7.2 where a jackknifed tractor-trailer blocked the left three lanes on the northbound side of the highway. All lanes were reopened in less than an hour, state police said.

The crashes were reported after much of southern New Hampshire received at least several inches of snow overnight as a winter storm moved through the area.