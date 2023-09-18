Traffic nightmare as I-93 south is shut down in Wilmington after tractor-trailer rollover

Interstate 93 south was shut down on Monday in the Wilmington, Massachusetts, area due to a tractor-trailer rollover, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

MassDOT said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, around 5:20 a.m. that the crash occurred on I-93 south at Exit 35. The tractor-trailer was reportedly carrying junked car parts.

All southbound lanes were shut down, with traffic being detoured. The duration of the incident is unknown, MassDOT said.

Tractor trailer rollover crash in #Wilmington on I-93-SB at Exit 35. All lanes currently closed. Traffic being detoured.Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 18, 2023

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Heavy delays of up to two hours are being reported, with traffic backed up 8 or 9 miles. There was no word on any injuries.

Aerial footage from the scene showed the tractor-trailer bed on its side, surrounded by a large field of debris. At least one other vehicle could be seen on a flatbed tow truck. At least one lane of southbound traffic appeared to be getting by the accident scene.

MassDOT said around 7:30 a.m. that significant traffic delays remain on I-93 south. Only one of four lanes is open, and drivers are urged to seek alternate routes if possible.

Significant traffic delays remain on 93 SB heading toward #Wilmington. Troopers remain on scene of rollover of tractor trailer hauling junked car parts. Only one of four lanes open at this time. Seek alternate routes if possible. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 18, 2023

No further details were immediately available.