I-93

Truck hits I-93 overpass, briefly shutting highway in Canton

By Asher Klein

A truck that was stuck on I-93 in Canton, Massachusetts, on Monday, June 10, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

Interstate 93 was briefly shut down headed south in Canton, Massachusetts, as crews worked to remove a truck from an overpass Monday afternoon.

Traffic had to be stopped as the truck was pulled back from under the bridge over I-93 near Exit 2A. Footage from the scene showed a big rig hauling a water tanker backing out from under the highway.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Traffic began flowing again after the truck pulled off the highway.

Earlier, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation had said the two right lanes were closed.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the delay.

More Canton news

Karen Read May 20

Catch up on the Karen Read trial: Watch every day of court

Chefs Pantry May 23

Anna Shows You a New England Secret to Cooking Chicken Over a Live-Wood Flame

This article tagged under:

I-93Canton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us