Truck hits I-93 overpass, briefly shutting highway in Canton

Interstate 93 was briefly shut down headed south in Canton, Massachusetts, as crews worked to remove a truck from an overpass Monday afternoon.

Traffic had to be stopped as the truck was pulled back from under the bridge over I-93 near Exit 2A. Footage from the scene showed a big rig hauling a water tanker backing out from under the highway.

Traffic began flowing again after the truck pulled off the highway.

Earlier, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation had said the two right lanes were closed.

Crash with bridge strike in #Canton on I-93, SB at Exit 2A. Two right lanes closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) June 10, 2024

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the delay.