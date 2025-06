The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says Interstate 93 in Woburn is shut down due to "police activity."

The closure is in the area of Exit 30, MassDOT said. Temporary lane closures are also in place on I-93 north at Exit 30, and the I-93 northbound off-ramp is closed.

They said the closures are expected to remain in place for several hours. Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

No further details were immediately available.